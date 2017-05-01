Cass Information Systems (CASS) Releases Earnings Results

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) released its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 19.39%. The company earned $32.29 million during the quarter.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) traded down 1.136% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.715. The stock had a trading volume of 6,369 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.54 and its 200-day moving average is $65.27. The company has a market capitalization of $735.81 million, a PE ratio of 29.870 and a beta of 1.23. Cass Information Systems has a 1-year low of $46.06 and a 1-year high of $74.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.79%.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc (Cass) is a provider of payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution and retail enterprises across the United States with operating locations in Missouri, Ohio, Massachusetts, South Carolina and Florida. The Company provides transportation invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, accounting and transportation information.

