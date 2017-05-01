Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $32.29 million for the quarter.

Shares of Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) traded down 1.08% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.75. The stock had a trading volume of 7,484 shares. Cass Information Systems has a one year low of $46.06 and a one year high of $74.83. The company has a market cap of $736.20 million, a P/E ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.54 and a 200-day moving average of $65.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.79%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Cass Information Systems (CASS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/cass-information-systems-cass-posts-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc (Cass) is a provider of payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution and retail enterprises across the United States with operating locations in Missouri, Ohio, Massachusetts, South Carolina and Florida. The Company provides transportation invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, accounting and transportation information.

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.