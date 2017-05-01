CA’s (CA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC restated their buy rating on shares of CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA) in a report released on Friday. Jefferies Group LLC currently has a $38.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CA. Evercore ISI cut shares of CA from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays PLC cut their target price on shares of CA from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an overweight rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of CA in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. FIG Partners cut shares of CA to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.45.

CA (NASDAQ:CA) traded down 0.09% during trading on Friday, hitting $32.80. 1,401,208 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.08 and a 200-day moving average of $32.01. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.92. CA has a 12 month low of $29.12 and a 12 month high of $34.99.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CA. Capital One National Association boosted its stake in shares of CA by 10.4% in the third quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 10,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CA by 22.6% in the third quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of CA by 8.3% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 32,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of CA by 14.9% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 126,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 16,426 shares during the period. Finally, Northpointe Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CA by 4.5% in the third quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 94,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the period. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CA Company Profile

CA, Inc (CA) is engaged in providing software solutions enabling customers to plan, develop, manage and secure applications and enterprise environments across distributed, cloud, mobile and mainframe platforms. The Company operates through three business segments: Mainframe Solutions, Enterprise Solutions and Services.

