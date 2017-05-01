Carter's, Inc. to Post Q3 2017 Earnings of $1.82 Per Share, Oppenheimer Holdings Forecasts (CRI)

Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings raised their Q3 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carter's in a research note issued on Thursday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst A. Andreeva now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $1.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.79. Oppenheimer Holdings has a “Outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for Carter's’ FY2017 earnings at $5.62 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

Carter's (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. The firm earned $732.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.98 million. Carter's had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/carters-inc-to-post-q3-2017-earnings-of-1-82-per-share-oppenheimer-holdings-forecasts-cri.html.

CRI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter's from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Carter's in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Carter's from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. FBR & Co set a $111.00 price target on shares of Carter's and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Carter's from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.55.

Carter's (NYSE:CRI) opened at 92.04 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.01 and its 200 day moving average is $88.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.35. Carter's has a 12-month low of $77.94 and a 12-month high of $112.58.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Darsana Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Carter's by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $120,946,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Mik Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carter's during the third quarter worth approximately $11,073,000. Rainier Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Carter's during the third quarter worth approximately $7,779,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Carter's by 126.6% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 76,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,591,000 after buying an additional 42,468 shares during the period. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Carter's by 5.9% in the third quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 74,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,460,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

About Carter's

Carter’s, Inc (Carter’s) is a marketer of apparel for babies and young children in the United States and Canada. The Company owns two brand names in the children’s apparel industry, Carter’s and OshKosh B’gosh (OshKosh). The Company operates through five segments: Carter’s Retail, Carter’s Wholesale, OshKosh Retail, OshKosh Wholesale and International.

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.