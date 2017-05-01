Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrefour Sa Spon (NASDAQ:CRRFY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 14th.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CRRFY. Barclays PLC cut shares of Carrefour Sa Spon from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Carrefour Sa Spon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Carrefour Sa Spon has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.75.

Carrefour Sa Spon (NASDAQ:CRRFY) traded up 0.53% on Friday, reaching $4.77. 133,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Carrefour Sa Spon has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $5.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day moving average is $4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion and a PE ratio of 22.12.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Carrefour Sa Spon (CRRFY) to Hold” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/carrefour-sa-spon-crrfy-stock-rating-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carrefour Sa Spon (CRRFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Sa Spon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour Sa Spon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.