Carpetright plc’s (CPR) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their sell rating on shares of Carpetright plc (LON:CPR) in a research note published on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 149 ($1.90) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CPR. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Carpetright plc in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Peel Hunt increased their price target on shares of Carpetright plc from GBX 250 ($3.20) to GBX 300 ($3.84) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.94) price target on shares of Carpetright plc in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. N+1 Singer reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.84) price target on shares of Carpetright plc in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.84) price target on shares of Carpetright plc in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 249.83 ($3.19).

Shares of Carpetright plc (LON:CPR) opened at 229.592972 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 235.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 202.54. The firm’s market cap is GBX 155.43 million. Carpetright plc has a 1-year low of GBX 149.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 329.00.

Carpetright plc Company Profile

Carpetright plc is engaged in providing floor coverings and beds. The Company operates through two segments: UK and Rest of Europe (comprising Belgium, the Netherlands and Republic of Ireland). The Company trades from approximately 440 stores and concessions in the United Kingdom, as well as over 140 stores across Holland, Belgium and the Republic of Ireland.

