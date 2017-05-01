Carnival Corp (CCL) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

Headlines about Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) have trended somewhat positive this week, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Carnival Corp earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 93 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment’s analysis:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Carnival Corp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays PLC lifted their price target on Carnival Corp from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price target on Carnival Corp from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Instinet lifted their price target on Carnival Corp from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Carnival Corp from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Carnival Corp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.28.

Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) traded up 1.51% during trading on Monday, reaching $62.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,243,453 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.99. The company has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.73. Carnival Corp has a 12 month low of $42.94 and a 12 month high of $63.15.

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The company earned $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Carnival Corp had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post $3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Carnival Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Carnival Corp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.43%.

In other Carnival Corp news, insider Alan Buckelew sold 31,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total value of $1,741,109.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,819,737.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Glasier sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $349,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,410.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,241 shares of company stock valued at $5,895,327 over the last ninety days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Carnival Corp (CCL) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, AlphaOne Reports” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/carnival-corp-ccl-receives-daily-media-impact-rating-of-0-04-updated.html.

About Carnival Corp

Carnival Corporation is a leisure travel company. The Company is a cruise company of global cruise guests, and a provider of vacations to all cruise destinations throughout the world. The Company operates in four segments: North America, EAA, Cruise Support and, Tour and Other. The Company’s North America segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises (Princess) and Seabourn.

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.