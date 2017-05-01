Carlisle Companies, Inc. (CSL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.20.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York GFN acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 14.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, ARP Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) opened at 101.39 on Monday. Carlisle Companies has a 12-month low of $98.23 and a 12-month high of $116.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.06 and its 200-day moving average is $108.01.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $857.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post $6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.75%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a manufacturing company. The Company designs, manufactures and markets a range of products that serve a range of markets, including commercial roofing, energy, agriculture, mining, construction, aerospace and defense electronics, medical technology, transportation, general industrial, protective coatings, wood, auto refinishing, foodservice, and healthcare and sanitary maintenance.

