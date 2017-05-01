Carlisle Companies (CSL) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.12

News coverage about Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) has trended somewhat positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a division of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Carlisle Companies earned a news impact score of 0.12 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media coverage about the conglomerate an impact score of 75 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSL. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) traded down 0.28% on Monday, reaching $101.11. 627,668 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 0.77. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $98.22 and a 52-week high of $116.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.01.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The business earned $857.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.50 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 6.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post $6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.75%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a manufacturing company. The Company designs, manufactures and markets a range of products that serve a range of markets, including commercial roofing, energy, agriculture, mining, construction, aerospace and defense electronics, medical technology, transportation, general industrial, protective coatings, wood, auto refinishing, foodservice, and healthcare and sanitary maintenance.

