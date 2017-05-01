Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) Price Target Lowered to $82.00 at Cowen and Company

Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) had its target price reduced by Cowen and Company from $89.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning. Cowen and Company currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CAH. Mizuho cut shares of Cardinal Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Vetr cut shares of Cardinal Health from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Leerink Swann set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cardinal Health to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.92.

Shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) opened at 72.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.71. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $62.70 and a 1-year high of $85.52. The firm has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.71.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.07. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $31.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post $5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4489 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.17%.

In other Cardinal Health news, Chairman George S. Barrett sold 217,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $16,835,676.62. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 682,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,688,236.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $74,129,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.6% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 370,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,788,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 56,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 21,449 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 517.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,723,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,918,000 after buying an additional 1,444,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 284.7% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 343,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,657,000 after buying an additional 253,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company. The Company operates through two segments: Pharmaceutical and Medical. The Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical, specialty pharmaceutical, over-the-counter healthcare and consumer products. This segment also operates nuclear pharmacies and cyclotron facilities; provides pharmacy management services to hospitals, as well as medication therapy management and patient outcomes services to hospitals, other healthcare providers and payers, and provides services to healthcare companies.

