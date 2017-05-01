Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) Now Covered by Analysts at Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

CAH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $82.00 price target (down from $88.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. William Blair downgraded Cardinal Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardinal Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Leerink Swann set a $72.00 price target on Cardinal Health and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Cardinal Health to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.92.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) traded down 0.30% during trading on Friday, hitting $72.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,362,154 shares. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $62.70 and a 52 week high of $85.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.56 and a 200-day moving average of $75.71.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.07. The company earned $31.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.30 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 1.06%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post $5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.4489 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.17%.

In related news, Chairman George S. Barrett sold 217,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $16,835,676.62. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 682,225 shares in the company, valued at $52,688,236.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 611,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,871,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.6% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 16.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company. The Company operates through two segments: Pharmaceutical and Medical. The Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical, specialty pharmaceutical, over-the-counter healthcare and consumer products. This segment also operates nuclear pharmacies and cyclotron facilities; provides pharmacy management services to hospitals, as well as medication therapy management and patient outcomes services to hospitals, other healthcare providers and payers, and provides services to healthcare companies.

