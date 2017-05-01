Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $31.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.30 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) traded down 0.58% during trading on Monday, hitting $72.17. 1,987,381 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.71. The stock has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.71. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $62.70 and a one year high of $85.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4489 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

In other Cardinal Health news, Chairman George S. Barrett sold 217,994 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $16,835,676.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 682,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,688,236.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. Cowen and Company cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Mizuho cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Vetr cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 27th. Leerink Swann set a $81.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.92.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company. The Company operates through two segments: Pharmaceutical and Medical. The Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical, specialty pharmaceutical, over-the-counter healthcare and consumer products. This segment also operates nuclear pharmacies and cyclotron facilities; provides pharmacy management services to hospitals, as well as medication therapy management and patient outcomes services to hospitals, other healthcare providers and payers, and provides services to healthcare companies.

