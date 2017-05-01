Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.07. The firm earned $31.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.30 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share.

Shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) traded down 0.83% on Monday, hitting $71.99. 1,696,725 shares of the stock were exchanged. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $62.70 and a one year high of $85.52. The company has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.56 and its 200-day moving average is $75.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4489 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.17%.

In related news, Chairman George S. Barrett sold 217,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $16,835,676.62. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 682,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,688,236.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Swann set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cardinal Health to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Vetr cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen and Company dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.92.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company. The Company operates through two segments: Pharmaceutical and Medical. The Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical, specialty pharmaceutical, over-the-counter healthcare and consumer products. This segment also operates nuclear pharmacies and cyclotron facilities; provides pharmacy management services to hospitals, as well as medication therapy management and patient outcomes services to hospitals, other healthcare providers and payers, and provides services to healthcare companies.

