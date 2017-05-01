Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.45 Billion

Equities analysts expect Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) to report $32.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.79 billion and the highest is $33.24 billion. Cardinal Health reported sales of $30.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full-year sales of $32.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.31 billion to $132.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $140.12 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $137.51 billion to $144.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.07. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $31.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vetr lowered Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Leerink Swann set a $81.00 price target on Cardinal Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.92.

In related news, Chairman George S. Barrett sold 217,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $16,835,676.62. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 682,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,688,236.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 21,364,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,621,000 after buying an additional 5,114,726 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $311,826,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,980,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 576.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,127,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,086,000 after buying an additional 1,812,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 517.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,723,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,918,000 after buying an additional 1,444,376 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) traded down 0.83% during trading on Friday, hitting $71.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,799,382 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.71. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $62.70 and a one year high of $85.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4489 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.17%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company. The Company operates through two segments: Pharmaceutical and Medical. The Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical, specialty pharmaceutical, over-the-counter healthcare and consumer products. This segment also operates nuclear pharmacies and cyclotron facilities; provides pharmacy management services to hospitals, as well as medication therapy management and patient outcomes services to hospitals, other healthcare providers and payers, and provides services to healthcare companies.

