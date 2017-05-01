Cara Therapeutics Inc (CARA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Vetr Inc.

Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, April 14th. The brokerage presently has a $19.90 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Vetr‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.24% from the company’s previous close.

CARA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $24.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cara Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.49.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) opened at 15.89 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $433.84 million. Cara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $20.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average is $12.73.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Vi Lp Rho purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $9,095,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,517,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 28.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 15.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 6,842 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 9.3% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 33,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.29% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by focusing on kappa opioid receptors. It is developing a class of product candidates that target the body’s peripheral nervous system.

