Capstone Mining Corp (CS) Director Darren Murvin Pylot Buys 43,500 Shares

Capstone Mining Corp (TSE:CS) Director Darren Murvin Pylot acquired 43,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,760.00.

Capstone Mining Corp (TSE:CS) traded down 0.94% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,823,968 shares. Capstone Mining Corp has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $1.81. The firm’s market capitalization is $405.06 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.23.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/capstone-mining-corp-cs-director-darren-murvin-pylot-buys-43500-shares.html.

CS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.60 price objective on shares of Capstone Mining Corp in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Capstone Mining Corp from C$1.20 to C$1.70 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.65 price objective on shares of Capstone Mining Corp in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Capstone Mining Corp in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Paradigm Capital lifted their price objective on Capstone Mining Corp from C$1.25 to C$1.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capstone Mining Corp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.49.

Capstone Mining Corp Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. is a Canada-based mining company. The Company is engaged in the production of and exploration for base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada and Chile, with a focus on copper. The Company’s segments include individual mining operations of Pinto Valley (the United States), Cozamin (Mexico), Minto (Canada), Santo Domingo development project (Chile) and other.

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.