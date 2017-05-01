American Express Company (AXP) Shares Sold by Capstone Asset Management Co.

Capstone Asset Management Co. lowered its position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,701 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,756 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co.’s holdings in American Express Company were worth $4,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express Company by 9.8% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 83,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,344,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in American Express Company by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,273,531 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $465,797,000 after buying an additional 350,719 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in American Express Company by 13.5% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 619,464 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,670,000 after buying an additional 73,636 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in American Express Company by 1.2% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 403,266 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $25,825,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services acquired a new position in American Express Company during the third quarter worth $5,811,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) opened at 79.25 on Monday. American Express Company has a one year low of $57.15 and a one year high of $82.00. The company has a market capitalization of $70.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.45 and its 200 day moving average is $74.76.

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. American Express Company had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. American Express Company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Express Company will post $5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. American Express Company’s payout ratio is presently 22.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXP. Bank of America Corp raised shares of American Express Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Express Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of American Express Company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Guggenheim raised shares of American Express Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.05 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens set a $70.00 price objective on shares of American Express Company and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.33.

In related news, insider L Kevin Cox sold 32,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total transaction of $2,550,337.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,932,581.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Joseph Brennan purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.74 per share, for a total transaction of $318,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About American Express Company

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, is a global services company. The Company’s principal products and services are charge and credit card products, and travel-related services, which are offered to consumers and businesses around the world. Its segments include the U.S. Consumer Services (USCS), International Consumer and Network Services (ICNS), Global Commercial Services (GCS) and Global Merchant Services (GMS).

