Capstone Asset Management Co. Sells 480 Shares of BB&T Co. (BBT)

Capstone Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co.’s holdings in BB&T Co. were worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in shares of BB&T Co. by 0.6% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 11,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL boosted its stake in shares of BB&T Co. by 0.5% in the third quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL now owns 13,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. iAB Financial Bank boosted its stake in shares of BB&T Co. by 0.7% in the third quarter. iAB Financial Bank now owns 14,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BB&T Co. by 27.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in shares of BB&T Co. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 6,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) opened at 43.18 on Monday. BB&T Co. has a 52-week low of $32.85 and a 52-week high of $49.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.53 and its 200-day moving average is $44.73. The firm has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.05.

BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. BB&T Co. had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company earned $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. BB&T Co.’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BB&T Co. will post $2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. BB&T Co.’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BBT shares. Barclays PLC lifted their price target on shares of BB&T Co. from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of BB&T Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of BB&T Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BB&T Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, FBR & Co decreased their price objective on shares of BB&T Co. from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.81.

In related news, Director Charles A. Patton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total value of $481,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Donta L. Wilson sold 2,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $135,172.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,949.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,941,045 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BB&T Co.

BB&T Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its business operations primarily through its bank subsidiary, Branch Banking and Trust Company (Branch Bank), and other nonbank subsidiaries. Its segments include Community Banking, Residential Mortgage Banking, Dealer Financial Services, Specialized Lending, Insurance Holdings and Financial Services.

