Capstone Asset Management Co. Lowers Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM)

Capstone Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,551 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkwood LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.9% in the third quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.7% in the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 4,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Harvey Investment Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) opened at 65.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.76. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $68.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.05.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm earned $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post $2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Instinet restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 7th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Saturday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.78.

In other Yum! Brands news, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 7,986 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total transaction of $545,683.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,566.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 11,938 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $813,813.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,154.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc is engaged in restaurant business. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated or franchised over 43,500 restaurants in more than 135 countries and territories operating under the KFC, Pizza Hut or Taco Bell (collectively the Concepts) brands. The Company operates through three segments: The KFC Division, which includes the operations of the KFC concept around the world; The Pizza Hut Division, which includes the operations of the Pizza Hut concept around the world, and The Taco Bell Division, which includes the operations of the Taco Bell concept around the world.

