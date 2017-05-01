Capstone Asset Management Co. Purchases 4,150 Shares of TransCanada Co. (TRP)

Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of TransCanada Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co.’s holdings in TransCanada were worth $3,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransCanada during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of TransCanada by 19.5% in the third quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 964,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,741,000 after buying an additional 157,356 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TransCanada by 1.2% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 183,571 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,731,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransCanada by 1.5% in the third quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,181,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of TransCanada by 21.7% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 53,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 9,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

TransCanada Co. (NYSE:TRP) opened at 46.44 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.57 and a 200-day moving average of $46.11. TransCanada Co. has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $49.77. The company has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 390.25 and a beta of 0.74.

TransCanada (NYSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. The business earned $3.62 billion during the quarter. TransCanada had a positive return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TransCanada Co. will post $2.10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from TransCanada’s previous dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. TransCanada’s payout ratio is presently -81.16%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/capstone-asset-management-co-has-3-582-million-stake-in-transcanada-co-trp-updated.html.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransCanada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group AG restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransCanada in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of TransCanada in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.38.

About TransCanada

TransCanada Corporation is an energy infrastructure company. The Company is engaged in the development and operation of North American energy infrastructure, including natural gas and liquids pipelines, power generation and natural gas storage facilities. Its segments include Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for TransCanada Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransCanada Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.