Capstone Asset Management Co. Has $15.636 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Capstone Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,129 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $15,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,759,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,133,753,000 after buying an additional 763,365 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 12,836,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,132,183,000 after buying an additional 123,283 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,324,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $822,411,000 after buying an additional 561,870 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 8,516,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $751,126,000 after buying an additional 246,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,022,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,419,000 after buying an additional 132,896 shares in the last quarter.

Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) opened at 104.49 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $84.36 and a 52 week high of $105.68. The company has a market capitalization of $46.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.75.

Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post $3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays PLC dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.39.

In related news, insider Edward B. Flynn III sold 41,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $3,986,016.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,061,088. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 79,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.95, for a total value of $7,877,013.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,085 shares in the company, valued at $15,444,610.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,646 shares of company stock worth $13,594,511.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions to employers, offering solutions to businesses of various sizes. The Company also provides business process outsourcing solutions. Its segments include Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services.

