Capstone Asset Management Co. Cuts Position in CarMax, Inc (KMX)

Capstone Asset Management Co. cut its position in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. High Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 5.6% in the third quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 18,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 2.8% in the third quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,037,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the third quarter worth $201,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the third quarter worth $1,024,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of CarMax by 41.5% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 21,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) opened at 58.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.15 and its 200-day moving average is $60.44. CarMax, Inc has a one year low of $45.06 and a one year high of $69.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.34.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The business earned $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc will post $3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CarMax from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc set a $70.00 price objective on shares of CarMax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.17.

In other CarMax news, Director Edgar H. Grubb sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $116,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,371.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO William C. Jr. Wood sold 6,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.24, for a total transaction of $410,886.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,559.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc (CarMax) is a holding company. The Company is a retailer of used vehicles. The Company operates through two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF). The Company’s CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations, excluding financing provided by CAF.

