CAPROCK Group Inc. Takes Position in Stryker Co. (SYK)

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,752,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Stryker by 6.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,503,094 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,037,535,000 after buying an additional 1,022,233 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth approximately $85,505,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,087,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Stryker by 1.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,537,131 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,904,057,000 after buying an additional 556,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) opened at 136.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.43. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $106.48 and a 52 week high of $136.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 0.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business earned $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post $6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 39.08%.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Edward Jones downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Stryker from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted their target price on Stryker from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.15.

In other Stryker news, VP Yin C. Becker sold 4,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.27, for a total transaction of $550,937.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,011.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation is a medical technology company. The Company offers a range of medical technologies, including orthopedic, medical and surgical, and neurotechnology and spine products. The Company’s segments include Orthopaedics; MedSurg; Neurotechnology and Spine, and Corporate and Other. The Orthopaedics segment includes reconstructive (hip and knee) and trauma implant systems and other related products.

