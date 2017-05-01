Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (CFFN) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) released its earnings results on Friday. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The company earned $54.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.60 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 25.64%.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) traded up 0.21% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.66. The stock had a trading volume of 572,941 shares. Capitol Federal Financial has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $17.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.31. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CFFN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

In other news, insider Daniel L. Lehman sold 15,000 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $228,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,763 shares in the company, valued at $270,885.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kent G. Townsend sold 103,804 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $1,573,668.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 216,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,275,803.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,880,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $47,417,000 after buying an additional 85,692 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,472 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 41,400 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $517,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,885,000. Institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is the savings and loan holding company. The Company provides a range of retail banking services, through its subsidiary, Capitol Federal Savings Bank (the Bank), a federal savings bank that serves primarily the metropolitan areas of Topeka, Wichita, Lawrence, Manhattan, Emporia and Salina, Kansas and portions of the metropolitan area of greater Kansas City.

