Torch Wealth Management LLC Has $1.335 Million Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (COF)

Torch Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Torch Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COF. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. by 2.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York GFN acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. by 178.0% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) opened at 80.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.92 and its 200-day moving average is $85.12. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $58.03 and a 52-week high of $96.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.18. Capital One Financial Corp. had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post $7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COF. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial Corp. in a research note on Saturday, January 28th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reduced their target price on Capital One Financial Corp. from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial Corp. in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Instinet raised shares of Capital One Financial Corp. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capital One Financial Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.24.

In other Capital One Financial Corp. news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 734 shares of Capital One Financial Corp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total transaction of $63,769.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher T. Newkirk sold 5,238 shares of Capital One Financial Corp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total transaction of $473,829.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,887.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,963 shares of company stock valued at $7,271,906. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial Corp.

Capital One Financial Corporation is a diversified financial services holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, offers a range of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients through branches, the Internet and other distribution channels. The Company’s segments include Credit Card, Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking and Other.

