Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Wednesday. They currently have an underperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial Corp. in a research report on Saturday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a hold rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial Corp. in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Instinet upgraded Capital One Financial Corp. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Capital One Financial Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Rafferty Capital Markets lowered Capital One Financial Corp. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.24.

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) opened at 80.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.12. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $58.03 and a 52-week high of $96.92.

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.18. Capital One Financial Corp. had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post $7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital One Financial Corp. news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 9,429 shares of Capital One Financial Corp. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total transaction of $881,517.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,958 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,753.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher T. Newkirk sold 5,238 shares of Capital One Financial Corp. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total value of $473,829.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,364 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,887.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,963 shares of company stock worth $7,271,906. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,944,247,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Capital One Financial Corp. by 27.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,456,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,972,165,000 after buying an additional 5,914,808 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial Corp. by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,667,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,588,175,000 after buying an additional 5,394,359 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Capital One Financial Corp. by 34.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,546,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,376,000 after buying an additional 4,511,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at about $345,637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial Corp.

Capital One Financial Corporation is a diversified financial services holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, offers a range of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients through branches, the Internet and other distribution channels. The Company’s segments include Credit Card, Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking and Other.

