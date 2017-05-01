Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 35,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 100,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 14.4% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 369,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,116,000 after buying an additional 15,272 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 78.5% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 78,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 34,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) opened at 60.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.17. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $48.45 and a 12-month high of $64.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.26.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post $2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America Corp upgraded Emerson Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

In related news, VP Steven J. Pelch sold 7,839 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $496,287.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 72,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,281.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co is a diversified global manufacturing company, which provides solutions to customers by bringing technology and engineering together in the industrial, commercial and consumer markets around the world. The Company operates through four segments based on the nature of the products and services rendered: Process Management, Industrial Automation, Climate Technologies and Commercial & Residential Solutions.

