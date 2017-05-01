Capital Guardian Trust Co. Sells 4,521 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Capital Guardian Trust Co. decreased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,758,374 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,521 shares during the period. Capital Guardian Trust Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $53,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 4.7% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 149,792 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after buying an additional 6,717 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 47.3% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 262,400 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after buying an additional 84,285 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 188.3% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 94,196 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 61,518 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 122,159 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,874,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 8.7% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,157,011 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $100,140,000 after buying an additional 251,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) opened at 34.07 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $25.81 and a one year high of $34.53. The company has a market capitalization of $170.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.67.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm earned $11.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post $2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.52%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/capital-guardian-trust-co-sells-4521-shares-of-cisco-systems-inc-csco-updated.html.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vetr cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.10 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, January 12th. William Blair initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.72.

In related news, Director Steven M. West purchased 3,027 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.92 per share, for a total transaction of $102,675.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at $125,504. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 15,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $537,079.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,752.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 371,807 shares of company stock valued at $12,668,893. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs and sells a range of products, provides services and delivers integrated solutions to develop and connect networks around the world. The Company operates through three geographic segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, Japan and China (APJC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.