Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,148 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massey Quick & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Monaco purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at $112,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.2% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. BKS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) opened at 53.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.27. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.11 and a 12 month high of $71.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.31. QUALCOMM also was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 5,125 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 239% compared to the average volume of 1,511 call options.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The wireless technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 20.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post $4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/capital-asset-advisory-services-llc-increases-stake-in-qualcomm-inc-qcom.html.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, January 30th. CLSA downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Saturday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc set a $70.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.41.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Cristiano R. Amon bought 18,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.13 per share, with a total value of $999,640.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James H. Thompson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $1,313,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,202.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated is engaged in the development and commercialization of a digital communication technology called code division multiple access (CDMA). The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of the orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA) family of technologies, including long-term evolution (LTE), which is an Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing (OFDM)-based standard that uses OFDMA and single-carrier Frequency Division Multiple Access (FDMA), for cellular wireless communication applications.

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.