Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Sells 375 Shares of Target Co. (TGT)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,735 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Target by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,198,488 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,698,062,000 after buying an additional 145,625 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $788,237,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $460,220,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Target by 6.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,849,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $333,040,000 after buying an additional 292,180 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Target by 31.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,338,213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $297,947,000 after buying an additional 1,045,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) opened at 55.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.63. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $52.72 and a 1-year high of $80.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.25 and its 200 day moving average is $65.49. Target also was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 14,725 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 150% compared to the typical volume of 5,888 call options.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. Target had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post $4.00 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen and Company reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group AG reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Instinet lowered their price target on shares of Target to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

In related news, insider Cathy R. Smith acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.95 per share, for a total transaction of $294,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.20 per share, with a total value of $116,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,750 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation offers everyday essentials and merchandise to its customers. The Company sells a range of general merchandise and food through its store and digital channels. The Company’s general merchandise stores offer an edited food assortment, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy and frozen items.

