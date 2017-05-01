Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has C$24.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CFP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canfor from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. CIBC downgraded shares of Canfor from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an outperform rating and issued a C$18.50 target price on shares of Canfor in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Canfor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$21.00.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) opened at 20.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.49 and a 200 day moving average of $16.08. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.05. Canfor has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $20.53.

WARNING: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/canfor-co-cfp-stock-rating-upgraded-by-raymond-james-financial-inc.html.

In related news, insider James A. Pattison acquired 328,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$17.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,637,205.00. Also, insider James A. Pattison acquired 2,114,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.55 per share, with a total value of C$34,990,010.00. Insiders have bought 2,942,900 shares of company stock valued at $49,332,215 over the last quarter.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corporation is an integrated forest products company. The Company produces softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, wood pellets and energy. Its segments include lumber, and pulp and paper. Its lumber segment includes logging operations, and manufacturing and sale of various grades, widths and lengths of lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and wood pellets.

