Canfor Co. (CFP) Director Mark Andrew Feldinger Sells 4,500 Shares

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP) Director Mark Andrew Feldinger sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.17, for a total value of C$90,765.00.

Shares of Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP) traded down 0.10% on Monday, hitting $20.48. The stock had a trading volume of 354,524 shares. Canfor Co. has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion and a PE ratio of 18.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.08.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canfor from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canfor from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised Canfor from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. CIBC cut Canfor from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Canfor from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.00.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corporation is an integrated forest products company. The Company produces softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, wood pellets and energy. Its segments include lumber, and pulp and paper. Its lumber segment includes logging operations, and manufacturing and sale of various grades, widths and lengths of lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and wood pellets.

