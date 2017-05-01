Shares of Canexus Corp (TSE:CUS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1.62.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CUS. Scotiabank set a C$1.65 target price on shares of Canexus Corp and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “tender” rating and issued a C$1.65 price target on shares of Canexus Corp in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Shares of Canexus Corp (TSE:CUS) traded down 0.61% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,270 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.55. Canexus Corp has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $1.65.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Canexus Corp (CUS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/canexus-corp-cus-given-average-rating-of-hold-by-brokerages-updated.html.

About Canexus Corp

Chemtrade Electrochem Inc, formerly Canexus Corp is a Canada-based company engaged in operating North American sodium chlorate production facilities; a North American chlor-alkali production facility and a sodium chlorate and chlor-alkali production facility. Its segments are North America Sodium Chlorate, North America Chlor-alkali (NACA) and South America (sodium chlorate and chlor-alkali).

Receive News & Ratings for Canexus Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canexus Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.