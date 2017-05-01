Canexus Corp (CUS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Canexus Corp (TSE:CUS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1.62.
A number of research firms have issued reports on CUS. Scotiabank set a C$1.65 target price on shares of Canexus Corp and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “tender” rating and issued a C$1.65 price target on shares of Canexus Corp in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.
Shares of Canexus Corp (TSE:CUS) traded down 0.61% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,270 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.55. Canexus Corp has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $1.65.
About Canexus Corp
Chemtrade Electrochem Inc, formerly Canexus Corp is a Canada-based company engaged in operating North American sodium chlorate production facilities; a North American chlor-alkali production facility and a sodium chlorate and chlor-alkali production facility. Its segments are North America Sodium Chlorate, North America Chlor-alkali (NACA) and South America (sodium chlorate and chlor-alkali).
