Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $2.29 Million Position in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,070,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,218,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,594,514,000 after buying an additional 961,508 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,292,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,715,000 after buying an additional 581,048 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 43.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,010,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,295,000 after buying an additional 304,500 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 10,738.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 299,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,848,000 after buying an additional 296,817 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) opened at 218.70 on Monday. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $159.28 and a 12-month high of $225.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.92. The stock has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 0.87.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post $9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.77%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc raised Roper Technologies to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. raised Roper Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.78.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.26, for a total value of $535,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,692,071.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

