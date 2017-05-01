Canam Group Inc. (CAM) Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Canam Group Inc. (TSE:CAM) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday. They presently have a C$12.30 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$8.50. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reduced their target price on Canam Group from C$12.30 to C$7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canam Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.76.

Canam Group (TSE:CAM) traded down 0.08% during trading on Monday, hitting $12.16. 257,706 shares of the company traded hands. Canam Group has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $13.54. The firm’s market capitalization is $548.77 million. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.26.

About Canam Group

Canam Group Inc is engaged in designing integrated solutions and fabricating products for the North American construction industry. The Company operates through the construction products segment, which includes many complementary goods and services. The Company’s service offer extends from the preconstruction phase to project management, including the erection of structural steel components.

