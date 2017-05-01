Canal Insurance CO Has $6,548,000 Position in Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

Canal Insurance CO continued to hold its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Schlumberger Limited. makes up about 2.3% of Canal Insurance CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Canal Insurance CO’s holdings in Schlumberger Limited. were worth $6,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger Limited. by 7.0% in the third quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Schlumberger Limited. by 2.4% in the third quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 80,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger Limited. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 145,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,425,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger Limited. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 16,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL boosted its stake in Schlumberger Limited. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 207,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) opened at 72.59 on Monday. Schlumberger Limited. has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $87.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.23. The firm’s market cap is $100.86 billion. Schlumberger Limited. also was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 17,034 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 252% compared to the typical volume of 4,836 put options.

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Schlumberger Limited. had a positive return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm earned $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post $1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Schlumberger Limited.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -169.49%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks, Inc. lowered their price target on Schlumberger Limited. from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger Limited. in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. HSBC Holdings plc initiated coverage on Schlumberger Limited. in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $93.00 target price on Schlumberger Limited. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger Limited. in a report on Monday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

In other Schlumberger Limited. news, Director Tore I. Sandvold sold 5,000 shares of Schlumberger Limited. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $407,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited. Company Profile

Schlumberger N.V. provides technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. The Company’s segments include Reservoir Characterization Group, Drilling Group, Production Group and Cameron Group. The Reservoir Characterization Group consists of the principal technologies involved in finding and defining hydrocarbon resources.

