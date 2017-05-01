Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Stock Price

Media headlines about Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Canadian Solar earned a news impact score of 0.23 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news headlines about the solar energy provider an impact score of 100 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment’s scoring:

Shares of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) opened at 13.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 2.78. Canadian Solar has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $19.65.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm earned $668.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.57 million. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 15.60%. Canadian Solar’s quarterly revenue was down 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar will post $1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSIQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Canadian Solar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.36 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Roth Capital set a $12.00 price objective on Canadian Solar and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Axiom Securities initiated coverage on Canadian Solar in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.49.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc is a solar power company. The Company is a provider of solar power products, services and system solutions with operations in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Australia and Asia. Its segments include module segment, energy development segment and electricity generation segment.

