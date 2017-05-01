Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) traded up 0.71% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $210.64. 182,682 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $30.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.03. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $156.01 and a 12 month high of $212.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lowered Canadian Pacific Railway Limited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited from C$224.00 to C$226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$225.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$230.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$210.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$215.08.

About Canadian Pacific Railway Limited

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The Company operates through rail transportation segment. The Company’s transports bulk commodities, merchandise freight, and intermodal traffic over a network of approximately 12,400 miles.

