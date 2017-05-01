Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) will be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) traded down 0.16% on Monday, reaching $43.41. 198,208 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.81 and a 200 day moving average of $42.37. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $35.09 and a 52-week high of $46.74. The stock’s market cap is $48.35 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%.

CNQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial, Inc. increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Securities raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays PLC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.87.

In related news, insider Scott Gerald Stauth sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.13, for a total transaction of C$282,062.50. Also, insider Allan E. Frankiw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.14, for a total transaction of C$45,140.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 125,000 shares of company stock worth $4,655,500 and have sold 56,250 shares worth $2,425,093.

About Canadian Natural Resources Limited

Canadian Natural Resources Limited is an independent crude oil and natural gas exploration, development and production company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, marketing and sale of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its exploration and production operations are focused in North America, largely in Western Canada; the United Kingdom (UK) portion of the North Sea and Cote d’Ivoire, Gabon, and South Africa in Offshore Africa.

