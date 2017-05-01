Brokerages Set Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) Target Price at $50.77

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$50.62.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CNQ shares. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources Limited from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources Limited from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Securities upgraded Canadian Natural Resources Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays PLC raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources Limited from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

In other Canadian Natural Resources Limited news, insider Allan E. Frankiw sold 1,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.14, for a total transaction of C$45,140.00. Also, insider Scott Gerald Stauth sold 6,250 shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.13, for a total value of C$282,062.50. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,655,500 and have sold 56,250 shares valued at $2,425,093.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) traded up 0.76% during trading on Monday, reaching $43.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,225 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.81 and its 200 day moving average is $42.37. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $35.09 and a 52-week high of $46.74. The firm’s market capitalization is $48.80 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited is an independent crude oil and natural gas exploration, development and production company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, marketing and sale of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its exploration and production operations are focused in North America, largely in Western Canada; the United Kingdom (UK) portion of the North Sea and Cote d’Ivoire, Gabon, and South Africa in Offshore Africa.

