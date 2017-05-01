Canadian Natural Resource Ltd (CNQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Canadian Natural Resource Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNQ. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resource in a report on Saturday, March 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Canadian Natural Resource from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resource in a report on Saturday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resource from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resource by 0.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 131,777,851 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,213,188,000 after buying an additional 437,514 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resource by 9.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,617,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $938,375,000 after buying an additional 2,406,633 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resource by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 21,595,007 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $689,049,000 after buying an additional 2,970,154 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resource by 88.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,420,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $652,809,000 after buying an additional 9,584,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resource by 2.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,294,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $647,620,000 after buying an additional 398,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resource (NYSE:CNQ) traded up 0.03% during trading on Friday, reaching $31.88. The company had a trading volume of 499,859 shares. Canadian Natural Resource has a 52 week low of $27.08 and a 52 week high of $35.28. The firm’s market capitalization is $35.51 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.81.

Canadian Natural Resource (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.23. Canadian Natural Resource had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The firm earned $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resource will post $1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Canadian Natural Resource’s dividend payout ratio is currently -168.18%.

About Canadian Natural Resource

Canadian Natural Resources Limited is an independent crude oil and natural gas exploration, development and production company. The Company’s segments include Exploration and Production, Oil Sands Mining and Upgrading, and Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment includes exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas.

