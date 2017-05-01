Canadian National Railway Company (CNR) Given New C$110.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian National Railway Company (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$110.00 in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CNR. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Canadian National Railway Company from C$94.00 to C$101.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Macquarie decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway Company from C$100.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised their target price on Canadian National Railway Company from C$104.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Canadian National Railway Company from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway Company from C$105.00 to C$97.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$101.50.

Shares of Canadian National Railway Company (TSE:CNR) opened at 98.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.19. Canadian National Railway Company has a 12 month low of $72.78 and a 12 month high of $102.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%.

In other news, Director Edith E. Holiday sold 6,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.61, for a total transaction of C$467,681.01. Also, insider Jean-Jacques Ruest sold 15,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.94, for a total value of C$1,479,106.98. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,899 shares of company stock valued at $2,921,355.

Canadian National Railway Company Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company is engaged in the rail and related transportation business. The Company’s network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America, connecting approximately three coasts, including the Atlantic, the Pacific and the Gulf of Mexico and serving the cities and ports of Vancouver, Prince Rupert (British Columbia), Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile (Alabama), and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth (Minnesota)/Superior (Wisconsin), and Jackson (Mississippi), with connections to all points in North America.

