Canacol Energy Ltd (CNE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.88.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CNE shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Canacol Energy in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.25 price target on shares of Canacol Energy in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$6.50 price target on shares of Canacol Energy in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) traded up 0.74% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,435 shares. The firm has a market cap of $716.87 million and a PE ratio of 29.36. Canacol Energy has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $4.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average is $4.16.

About Canacol Energy

Canacol Energy Ltd. is a Canada-based oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities in Colombia and Ecuador. It owns approximately 0.5% interest in Oleoducto Bicentenario de Colombia (OBC), which owns a pipeline system that focuses on linking Llanos basin oil production to the Cano Limon oil pipeline system.

