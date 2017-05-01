AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Monday, April 17th. They presently have a $22.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.32% from the company’s current price.

ATRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) traded up 2.78% on Monday, reaching $21.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,281 shares. The firm’s market cap is $702.43 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.19 and its 200-day moving average is $18.13. AtriCure has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $21.26.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 19.84% and a negative net margin of 23.78%. The business had revenue of $41.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. AtriCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AtriCure will post ($0.99) EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew L. Lux sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $377,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,352.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in AtriCure by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 26,343 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 14,278 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $340,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Axiom International Investors LLC DE purchased a new position in AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,489,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in AtriCure by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 555,334 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,872,000 after buying an additional 55,938 shares in the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc is an atrial fibrillation (Afib) solutions company. The Company develops, manufactures, and sells devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems designed for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. It has various product lines for the ablation of cardiac tissue, including its Isolator Synergy Ablation System, for the treatment of persistent and longstanding persistent forms of Afib in patients undergoing certain open concomitant procedures.

