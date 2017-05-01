Canaccord Genuity Increases CEVA, Inc. (CEVA) Price Target to $42.00

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CEVA. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of CEVA in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays PLC restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEVA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wunderlich restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an outperform rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.13.
Shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) traded up 1.81% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.65. 34,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.02 and its 200-day moving average is $33.41. The stock has a market cap of $787.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.08 and a beta of 0.82. CEVA has a 52-week low of $22.09 and a 52-week high of $37.90.
CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million. CEVA had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CEVA will post $1.13 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEVA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in CEVA during the fourth quarter valued at $5,953,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in CEVA during the third quarter valued at $739,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its stake in CEVA by 109.1% in the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 16,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Timpani Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CEVA by 8.1% in the third quarter. Timpani Capital Management LLC now owns 166,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after buying an additional 12,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CEVA by 43.7% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 47,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.
About CEVA
CEVA, Inc (CEVA) is a licensor of signal processing intellectual property (IP). The Company partners with semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to create connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial and Internet of things (IoT).
