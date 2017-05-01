Camtek LTD. (CAMT) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) has been trending somewhat positive on Monday, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Camtek LTD. earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media coverage about the semiconductor company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) opened at 3.72 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.49 million, a PE ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 0.92. Camtek LTD. has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $4.10.

Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business earned $29.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.05 million. Camtek LTD. had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 4.32%. Equities analysts forecast that Camtek LTD. will post $0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAMT shares. TheStreet raised Camtek LTD. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Camtek LTD. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Camtek LTD. in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Camtek LTD. Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. provides automated and technological solutions for production processes and products yield, enabling and supporting customers’ technologies in the semiconductor fabrication and printed circuit board (PCB) industries. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets products mainly based on two core technologies: automated optical inspection (AOI) and functional ink technology (FIT).

