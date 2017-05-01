Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $627,000 Position in Campbell Soup Company (CPB)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC maintained its position in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,960 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup Company were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup Company by 12.5% in the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup Company by 18.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 188,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,777,000 after buying an additional 28,908 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup Company by 1.2% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 59,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup Company by 2.2% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 16,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup Company by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 42.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) opened at 57.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 0.46. Campbell Soup Company has a 52 week low of $52.59 and a 52 week high of $67.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.51 and its 200-day moving average is $58.27.

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Campbell Soup Company had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Campbell Soup Company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup Company will post $3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Campbell Soup Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.04%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $627,000 Position in Campbell Soup Company (CPB)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/campbell-soup-company-cpb-position-held-by-regentatlantic-capital-llc-updated.html.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Campbell Soup Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on Campbell Soup Company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup Company from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Campbell Soup Company from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.17.

In other Campbell Soup Company news, Director Bennett Dorrance purchased 915,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.34 per share, for a total transaction of $52,510,022.44. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,432,238.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup Company

Campbell Soup Company is a food company, which manufactures and markets food products. The Company’s segments include Americas Simple Meals and Beverages; Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service channel businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.