Cameco Corp (CCJ) Receives $16.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.34.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCJ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cameco Corp from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut Cameco Corp to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. TD Securities raised Cameco Corp to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America Corp raised Cameco Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Cameco Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) opened at 9.59 on Monday. Cameco Corp has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $13.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.40. The stock’s market cap is $3.80 billion.

Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business earned $393 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.40 million. Cameco Corp had a positive return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cameco Corp will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0768 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Cameco Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Cameco Corp’s dividend payout ratio is presently -272.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cameco Corp by 1.1% in the third quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cameco Corp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 318,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in shares of Cameco Corp by 13.6% in the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 12,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cameco Corp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 41,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Cameco Corp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Corp Company Profile

Cameco Corporation (Cameco) is a uranium producer. The Company is primarily engaged in the exploration for and the development, mining, refining, conversion, fabrication and trading of uranium for sale as fuel for generating electricity in nuclear power reactors in Canada and other countries. The Company operates through three segments: uranium, fuel services and NUKEM.

