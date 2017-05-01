First National Bank of Omaha Has $1.203 Million Position in Callon Petroleum Company (CPE)

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) by 83.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,410 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 41,625 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Callon Petroleum Company were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Callon Petroleum Company by 296.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,362 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Callon Petroleum Company by 593.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,592 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Callon Petroleum Company by 607.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 7,144 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Callon Petroleum Company by 129.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,293 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nine Chapters Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum Company during the third quarter valued at about $196,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) opened at 11.84 on Monday. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.38 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.30 and a 200 day moving average of $14.22. Callon Petroleum Company has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $18.53.

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $69.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.03 million. Callon Petroleum Company had a negative net margin of 122.93% and a positive return on equity of 4.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum Company will post $0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/callon-petroleum-company-cpe-shares-bought-by-first-national-bank-of-omaha-updated.html.

Several analysts have commented on CPE shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank AG dropped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum Company from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum Company in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, FBR & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum Company from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.23.

In related news, VP Jerry A. Weant sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $57,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum Company

Callon Petroleum Company is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties. The Company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin.

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.