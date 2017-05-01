Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

CPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Scotiabank set a $18.00 price target on Callon Petroleum Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Roth Capital set a $23.00 price target on Callon Petroleum Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum Company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) traded down 0.17% during trading on Monday, reaching $11.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,665,450 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.38 billion. Callon Petroleum Company has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $18.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day moving average is $14.17.

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Callon Petroleum Company had a positive return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 122.93%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum Company will post $0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Callon Petroleum Company news, VP Jerry A. Weant sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $57,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum Company during the fourth quarter worth $67,661,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum Company during the fourth quarter worth $62,283,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum Company by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,129,617 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $201,803,000 after buying an additional 2,958,600 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum Company by 321.5% in the fourth quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,688,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,685,000 after buying an additional 2,813,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum Company during the first quarter worth $34,810,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum Company

Callon Petroleum Company is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties. The Company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin.

